On today's Tim Graham Show: O.J. interview reaction, NCAA tourney upsets

News sports reporter Tim Graham's radio show airs from 4 to 6 p.m. today on 1270 The Fan and here at [BN] Blitz.

Graham will discuss his exclusive interview with O.J. Simpson in Las Vegas and the mixed reaction to his piece from readers.

I understand whatever reaction anybody wants to summon. O.J. is a lightning rod and will remain. Anyone who wants to tell me off can call into @1270TheFan tomorrow from 4-6 p.m. 716-270-1270 https://t.co/l0liyOVG0W — Tim Graham (@ByTimGraham) March 20, 2018

News columnist Jerry Sullivan, Daemen men's basketball coach Mike MacDonald and regular guest Lyndsey D'Arcangelo are scheduled to be in studio to recap the wild weekend of the NCAA Tournament and the Bills' recent moves. News sports writer Amy Moritz will call in at 5:30 to preview the UB women's basketball team's Sweet 16 game on Saturday.

Watch the show live on The Buffalo News' Facebook page, or refresh this post after 4 p.m. to view the video. Listen to archived episodes and subscribe to "The Tim Graham Show" podcast on iTunes.