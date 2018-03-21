OLSZEWSKI, Norman A.

OLSZEWSKI - Norman A. March 19, 2018; of Cheektowaga, NY; age 93. Beloved husband of the late Eleanor (nee Federowicz) Olszewski. Dearest father of Debra (David) Leszkowicz, Norma (Robert) Sacco and Thomas Olszewski, Sr. Dear grandfather of Bradley (Tina) Sacco, Darryl (Laura) Leszkowicz, Nicole (Ryan) Bartholomew, Nadine Denzel, Thomas, Jr. (Gabrielle) Olszewski, late Derek Leszkowicz and 10 great-grandchildren. Brother of Rita (Arthur) Burzynski and the late Stella (late John) Koczak. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 5090 Transit Rd. (south of Como Park Blvd.), where funeral services will be held on Friday at 8:45 a.m. and from Our Lady Help of Christians Chapel at 9:30 a.m. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery. Norman was an Army Veteran of WW II and a retiree of General Motors. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, contributions may be made to either Hospice Buffalo, Inc. or the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.