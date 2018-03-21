Niagara County burglar admits $30,000 in thefts from five homes

Christopher R. Empson, who was charged with committing five burglaries in Niagara County in 2017, settled his case Tuesday by pleading guilty to two felonies and agreeing to pay $30,000 in restitution to the homeowners after his release from prison.

Assistant District Attorney Ryan K. Parisi said he is recommending an eight-year sentence for Empson. The maximum for the charges is 22 years. Judge Matthew J. Murphy III will make the ruling May 3.

Empson, 41, of Lake Street, Wilson, was charged with a house burglary on Mountain View Drive in Lewiston Jan. 16, 2017; break-ins in the towns of Newfane and Lockport Sept. 27; and two in Ransomville Sept. 29. His wife, Barbara J. Empson, 41, was a co-defendant in the Ransomville burglaries, but she died unexpectedly on Feb. 2.