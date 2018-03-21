Niagara County bullhead tournament April 6-8

One sure sign of spring is the Fifth Annual Niagara County Bullhead Tournament sponsored by the Wilson Conservation Club. This year, anglers can drop their lines in starting at 5 p.m. on April 6 and they can drown their worms through 1 p.m. on April 8. The contest is simple. Best two bullheads based on total weight will win the top prizes. Tiebreaker is total length for those two fish. You may only fish in Niagara County waters. The weigh-in will take place at the club, located at 2934 Wilson Cambria Road, Wilson, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, April 8 with awards to follow.

Entry fee is just $10 for anyone 13 years of age and older. For 12 and under, entry is free but you will be competing for special youth merchandise prizes. There is a 100 percent payback for the paid portion of the competition. Register at CMC Auto Repair in Wilson or the Slippery Sinker in Olcott. You can also register through PayPal. For more information contact Eric at 628-6078.