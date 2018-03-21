NFL Draft coverage expands to six television networks

The NFL has announced plans to expand coverage of the NFL Draft to include a simulcast of Rounds 1-3 on the NFL Network and Fox.

Fox will be bringing out some of its top NFL analysts, including Troy Aikman, for the broadcasts.

The NFL Draft is April 26-28 with Round 1 on April 26, Rounds 2-3 on April 27 and Rounds 4-7 on April 28.

ESPN will cover all seven rounds, including a separate college-themed production for Round 1 on ESPN2 and a simulcast of Rounds 4-7 on ABC.

Leading into Round 1, ESPN will air 26 consecutive hours of NFL Draft coverage, beginning with the 6 p.m. edition of SportsCenter on April 25. The marathon includes a two-hour college broadcast at 5 p.m. before Round 1 begins. A college broadcast also will air at 5 p.m. before Rounds 2-3 begin.

ABC will air a simulcast of ESPN's coverage of Rounds 4-7. ESPN Deportes will air coverage of Round 1 in Spanish.

Here is a rundown on where to watch:

Round 1: Thursday, April 26 • 8 p.m ET

NFL Network, FOX, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes; NFL, FOX Sports and ESPN digital properties

Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 27 • 7 p.m. ET

NFL Network, FOX, ESPN/ESPN2; NFL, FOX Sports and ESPN digital properties

Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 28 • Noon ET

NFL Network, ABC, ESPN; NFL and ESPN digital properties