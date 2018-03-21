MILLER, Richard

MILLER - Richard H. March 18, 2018, age 84; beloved husband of 58 years to the late Barbara J. (nee Stiegler) Miller; devoted father of Diane (Jeffrey) Flor, David (Cindy) Miller, Daniel (Kathleen) Miller, Douglas (Karen) Miller and Paul Miller; loving grandfather of seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; dear brother of Gerald (late Carol) Miller, Carol (late Harold) Wiesmore, Marilyn (late Ronald) Roberts, Donald (Mary Ellen) Miller, and the late William (late Marie) Miller, Robert (Mary Stoberl) Miller, James (Joyce) Miller, and Betty (Charles) Casad; also survived by a large extended family. The family will be present Thursday from 7-9 PM and Friday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Dr. (at Hopkins Rd.) Family and Friends are invited Saturday to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Gregory the Great Church, 200 St. Gregory Ct., Williamsville, at 10:30 AM. Please assemble at church. Interment to immediately follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Richard's memory to Hospice Buffalo, Inc., 225 Como Park Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14227. Mr. Miller was a United States Army Veteran and was the co-owner and operator with his late wife of Archer, Johnson, and Wolff Inc. He was also a member of the Francis J. Donovan Post #1626. Share your condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com