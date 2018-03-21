MAUGER, Marlene Y.

MAUGER - Marlene Y. March 19, 2018; beloved mother of Amy (Aaron) Thomas and Daniel (Ashley) Erickson; devoted Nana of Avamarie, Callie, Parker, Brett, and soon-to-be granddaughter Ellie; dear sister of Annette Williams, Edward, Robert and Richard Mauger; also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and friends. The family will be present Thursday from 3-7 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Drive, where a Funeral Service will follow at 7 PM. Share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com