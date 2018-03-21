MAU, Eileen L. (Weger)

March 18, 2018, age 95, beloved wife of the late Edward H. Mau; devoted mother of Janet (late Larry) Erickson and Edward (Dolores) Mau; loving grandmother of Carole-Ann Pleban, Daniel (Amber Bigham) Mau, Dawn (Paul McCarthy) Rieser and Heather (Kenneth) Willard; great-grandmother of nine great- grandchildren and nine great-great- grandchildren; dear sister of the late William, Karl Weger, Jeanette Dominiak and Gilbert Weger; dear aunt and godmother of Gloria Rinedoller. The family will be present on Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the (Lancaster-Depew Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6050 Transit Road. Funeral Services will be held Friday from St. John Lutheran Church, 67 Litchfield Ave., Depew, at 11:30 AM. Family and friends invited. Everyone please assemble at church. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, memorials may be made in Eileen's memory to St. John Lutheran Church or Harris Hill Nursing Home Journeys Program. Please share your condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com