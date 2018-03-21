MASTALINSKI, Bruce A.

MASTALINSKI - Bruce A. Of New York, NY, formerly of Buffalo, NY, March 17, 2018, at age 61; loving son of Eleanor and the late Stanley Mastalinski; devoted brother and friend of Sharon, Paul and Ann (Carl) Groth; loving uncle of Levi and Allegra; dearest friend and companion of Whitney Rolle; also survived by many cousins and dear friends. Visitation at the KOLANO FUNERAL HOME, 396 Amherst St. (near Grant), Friday 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Assumption Church, 435 Amherst St., Saturday at 9:30 AM. If desired, donations in Bruce's memory to God's Love We Deliver are preferred. Please share your online condolences at

