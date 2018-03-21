LPCiminelli successor Arc Building Partners sets up shop downtown

Arc Building Partners, the new construction management firm formed by Louis Ciminelli's son, has moved into its new office space in downtown Buffalo, separating itself more clearly from the legal troubles surrounding LPCiminelli and its former top executives.

Arc, which was created last summer by President Frank Ciminelli II, is now located in the historically renovated building at 100 S. Elmwood Ave., which will serve as the firm's headquarters as it seeks new business in different areas and industries.

The century-old building reopened to tenants in 2011 after an "extensive historic renovation," and now offers modern amenities, flexible workspace, and a centralized location with easy access to the interstates, the Buffalo Niagara International Airport, and the Canadian border.

“This strategic location for our corporate headquarters is a perfect fit and will allow us the space necessary to grow and flourish as our company services existing clients and secures new projects throughout North America," Frank Ciminelli said in a statement. "Buffalo is where we call home, and it was important for us to demonstrate our commitment to the region by being part of the downtown fabric.”

Arc provides full-service project management with "fast-track" delivery for private and commercial clients, but it is not a full construction company like LPCiminelli. The new company, whose leadership and staff largely came from LPCiminelli, had previously shared space with the construction giant at 2421 Main St.

Frank Ciminelli created the company to gain a fresh start with a narrower business focus as LPCiminelli continued to struggle to secure new clients and contracts in the wake of criminal bribery charges brought against its founder and former CEO, Louis, and two other executives in the Buffalo Billion corruption scandal. Those charges are still pending, with a trial slated to begin later this year.