LOSARO, Daniel J., Sr.

LOSARDO - Daniel J., Sr. Of West Seneca, NY, March 19, 2018. Beloved husband of 60 years of Dorothy "Dottie" E. (nee Minich); dearest father of Deborah Losardo, Susan (Andrew) Luchowski, Linda (David) Eneix and Daniel (Elizabeth) Losardo, Jr.; dearest Papa of Monica, Jacob, Edward, Sarah, Katherine, Joseph, Emily, Andrew and Jennifer; great-grandfather of Shawn; brother of Angeline (Glenn) Sage and the late John (late Theresa), Joe and Sammy (Lynn) Losardo; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Friday morning at 10:15 at Queen of Heaven Church (corner of Mill Rd. and Seneca St.). Flowers gratefully declined. Arrangements by HOY FUNERAL HOME.