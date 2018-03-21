LORENZI-McCARTHY, Marion (Roll)

Of Alden, NY, March 17, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Daniel McCarthy and Robert Lorenzi; dear mother of James (Mary) McCarthy, Dennis McCarthy, SueEllen (Martice) Nicks, Jr., AnneMarie Allport and the late Robert A. McCarthy; step-mother of Robert (Sara) Lorenzi, Thomas (Sharon) Lorenzi and James (Susan) Lorenzi; also survived by 18 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; sister of Irene Schad and the late Rita Uebelhoer, Albert (Rita) Roll and Shirley Clarkson. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John's RC Church, Alden, NY Saturday at 11 AM (please assemble at church). Family will be present at the Charles Meyer Funeral Home, 13228 Broadway, Alden, NY, Friday 3-8 PM, with a prayer service at 7 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pfc. Robert A. McCarthy Scholarship Fund, C/O Alden Community Scholarship Foundation or St. John the Baptist School. Share your condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com