Letter: Guns in the right hands pose no danger to others

Guns in the right hands pose no danger to others

Guns don’t kill people. People kill people.

We spend millions of dollars to pay for an Army and police forces to protect us. They face the worst of people, both foreign and domestic. They are trained to be the best, and answer the call when called upon to serve. Living and working in this environment can cause people to become callous and rigid. Sometimes they may go too far and step on some toes. People think they are being personally attacked. It is far from the truth. If you want to be safe, you must let these people exercise their judgment. They are trained to recognize the evil element and eliminate it from our lives.

Guns in the right hands are no danger. No matter what the laws are, the criminal element will always have guns.

It is up to us, we the people, to be vigilant and inform the proper authority of any unusual or irrational behavior. The situation can then be addressed by competent authority.

Remember: “An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.”

Joe Bauer

Buffalo