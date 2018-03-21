Letter: Do not sacrifice trail for developers’ profit

Do not sacrifice trail for developers’ profit

An important trail for pedestrian/bicycle access via a historic rail-trail path to Starin Avenue is about to be destroyed by yet more needless urban sprawl. This lovely, scenic, wooded trail, used by at least four generations, is the historic original 1871 Lackawanna Railroad route to the International Railroad bridge. It’s located between Taunton and St. Lawrence avenues, running east-west, connecting the new Buffalo-Tonawanda path to Starin Avenue/Delaware Park areas.

Taxpayers will lose a precious last bit of greenspace as well as having to pay for more needless infrastructure so that “developers” can profit. We need to stop this secretly enacted project. The “developers” are acting quickly to get this done before the public finds out, as always. Stop this insanity!

Joseph Fine

Buffalo