LEHMAN, Shirley A. (White)

July 28, 1936 - March 3, 2018, age 81, formerly of The Town of Tonawanda, NY, passed in Port Richey, FL on March 3, 2018. Shirley's husband, Paul W. Lehman passed away in 2005, one day before their 50th Wedding Anniversary. Second husband of 12 years, Charles Menees resides in FL; loving mother of Suzie (Foster) Galatioto, Linda Lehman and Mark (Cathy) Lehman. Shirley also leaves behind eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. A service will be offered on Saturday, March 24th, at 10 AM at The Church of the Nativity, 1530 Colvin Blvd., Tonawanda.