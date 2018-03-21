KRAFT, Bonnie S. (Yoder)

KRAFT - Bonnie S. (nee Yoder)

Age 75, entered eternal rest on March 13, 2018 in Hornell, NY. Born June 12, 1942, in Buffalo to Oral and Dorothy (nee Diefenbach) Yoder. On November 25, 1961 in Buffalo she married the late Timothy Kraft who predeceased her in 2014. Her spirit is carried on by her three daughters, Jennifer (Nelson) Dent, Becky (Christian) DelPrince and Julie (Jeffrey) Hopper, 7 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Bonnie is also survived by her mother Dorothy (nee Diefenbach) Yoder, her four sisters, Myrna Zaccagnino, Betty Gillespie, Susan (Thomas) Mumma, Marjorie (Harold) Knowle and several nieces and nephews. Bonnie enjoyed being a homemaker and raising her three daughters. She was a master crafter and seamstress. She taught ceramics in her studio for over thirty years. She retired to "The Farm" in Hartsville, NY with her late husband, Tim Kraft. Together they worked at Stephen's Tree Farm. Tim built her a craft room and there she sewed, painted, knitted and created. She had a huge heart and nothing brought her more joy then creating handmade gifts for others. Bonnie cared for her community and the people in it. She was an elder for several years at the First Presbyterian Church in Canisteo. She also volunteered in the gift shop at Saint James Hospital. Friends and family are invited to a Memorial Service and celebration of life, Friday, March 23 at 11:00 am at the First Presbyterian Church, South Main St. in Canisteo, NY. Memorial contributions in Bonnie's name may be made to the https://www.foodbankst.org/backpack-program. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.