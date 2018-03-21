KIRKLAND, Winona

KIRKLAND - Winona Of Buffalo, New York, died suddenly on Friday, March 16, 2018, at Buffalo General Hospital. She was 82. Winona was born in Forkland, Alabama to James and Brunette (Evans) Washington. She was the second of four children. Her family relocated to Lackawanna, New York in 1937. On May 18, 1957, she married Theodore Kirkland of Buffalo and they had three daughters. She was a graduate of East High School and later earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications from the State University of New York at Buffalo. She was a longtime employee of New York Telephone Company and retired in 1991. Her love of travel took her to cities across the United States, the Caribbean, and several countries in Africa and around the world. During her lifetime, she volunteered for the American Red Cross and the Erie County Library Literacy Program. She was involved in several social and community organizations including Iota Phi Lambda Sorority-Beta Phi Chapter. She was an avid reader. She also served as editor for her husband's book, "Spirit and Soul: Odyssey of a Black Man in America," Volumes 1 and 2. Winona will be remembered as a vibrant, loving, kind, caring, and generous soul. Winona was preceded in death by her father, James Washington and daughter, Cynthia Kirkland. Survivors include her loving and devoted husband, Theodore Kirkland; two daughters, Dr. Sharon Kirkland-Gordon (Patrick Gordon) of Bowie, Maryland and Adrianne Kirkland of Buffalo; one grandson, Joshua Hargrave of Cary, North Carolina; mother, Brunette Washington; two sisters, Willie Lott (Clarence) and Marvis Robinson (Frank, deceased) and one brother, Israel Washington (Esther); close family friend, Louise Mack (Grover) and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 24, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at the Macedonia Baptist Church, 237 E. North Street in Buffalo. The family will greet friends prior to the funeral service from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.