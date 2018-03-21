KARCZEWSKI, Frank M. "Karci"

March, 19, 2018. Beloved husband of Loretta (nee Knaszak); dear father of Debbie (Kevin) Kaempf, Karen (Donald) Majka, Jackie (Wayne) Kantorski, Cheryl Evertt, and Mark Karczewski; brother of Frances Rutecki; predeceased by other brothers and sisters; survived by 12 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and his faithful dog, Mitzi. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd. (two blocks east of Dick Rd.). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Queen of Martyrs Church, 180 George Urban Blvd., Cheektowaga on Friday at 9 AM, please assemble at church. Frank was a Korean War Veteran and was retired from Waste Management. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Online condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com