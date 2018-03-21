HOLLOWAY, Joe Louis

HOLLOWAY - Joe Louis Of Buffalo, entered into rest March 16, 2018. Relatives and friends may visit Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, 400 Northampton St., Buffalo on Friday from 10-11 o'clock. Funeral Service will immediately follow. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Joe served in the United States Air Force. Arrangements by the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Please share your online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com