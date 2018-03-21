HOERNER, Louise E. (Pickelmann)

March 18, 2018; beloved wife of Robert J. Hoerner; loving mother of Susan (David) Schroeder, Michael (Mary Lou) Hoerner and Diane (Mark) Choinski; dear grandmother of Jennifer, Julie, David, Jamie, Ryan, Alexis, Bryan, and Shawn; great-grandmother of nine; sister of Leonard (Katherine) Heining; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call on Friday from 9-11 AM at DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2480 Kensington Ave., Amherst 14226, where a Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association of WNY. Online condolences may be shared at www.thedietrichfuneralhome.com