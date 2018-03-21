HILLMAN, Edward P.

HILLMAN - Edward P. Of Depew, NY, March 18, 2018. Beloved husband of June (Dixon); loving father of the late Thomas and Gary (Susan); dearest grandfather of 6, great-grandfather of 7 and great-great-grandfather of 2; brother of the late Richard (late Dorothy). Funeral Services will be held at the WENDEL & LOECHER, INC. FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Friday morning at 10 AM. No Prior visitations. Flowers gratefully declined. Please share condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com