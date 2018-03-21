Hillary Clinton, Pelosi, Lewis to speak at Slaughter funeral

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi and Rep. John Lewis will be among the speakers at the late Rep. Louise M. Slaughter's funeral service in Rochester on Friday.

Members of Slaughter's family will also speak at the service, her office announced Wednesday. In addition, a contingent of Slaughter's congressional colleagues will be traveling to Rochester for the event.

"The service will be a fitting celebration of a truly remarkable person," said Liam Fitzsimmons, Slaughter's chief of staff. "We’re pleased that the public is invited to join us as we mark the life and legacy of this trailblazing leader."

Clinton, the Democratic candidate for president in 2016, served as a U.S. senator from New York from 2001 to 2009 and worked closely with Slaughter. Pelosi, a former House speaker, and Lewis, a hero of the civil rights movement and a Democrat from Georgia, were among Slaughter's close friends in the House.

The service will take place at 11 a.m. Friday at the Eastman Theatre's Kodak Hall, at the corner of Main and Gibbs streets, Rochester.

The event is open to the public, with free parking in the East End Garage, 475 E. Main St. The public should enter the theater on East Main Street.

Seating in the theater is limited, but seating will also be available in overflow rooms, where people can see a livestream of the funeral.

The public is also welcome at calling hours from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Miller Funeral and Cremation Services, 3325 S. Winton Road South, Henrietta.

Slaughter, 88, died Friday, about a week after suffering a fall and a concussion at her Washington home. She served the Rochester area in Congress for more than 30 years, and her district included parts of the Buffalo area from 2003 through 2012.

The first woman to chair the powerful House Rules Committee – which sets the agenda on the House floor – Slaughter was one of the most beloved and accomplished lawmakers of her generation.

A Democrat from Fairport, she wrote major legislation barring genetic discrimination and cracking down on insider stock trading among members of Congress, and also played a key role in the passage of the Affordable Care Act.

“The Slaughter family and the congresswoman’s staff deeply appreciate the incredible outpouring of support from people in the community and across the nation during this difficult time," Fitzsimmons said. "It is a source of comfort knowing how many people admired Louise and were impacted by her life’s work."