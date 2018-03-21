Share this article

High school scores & schedules (March 21)

| Published

High schools

Boys basketball

NYS Federation Tournament of Champions

Saturday at the Cooling Insuring Arena, Glens Falls

Semifinals

Park vs. XI-Amityville Memorial, 2:15 p.m.

Girls basketball

NYS Federation Tournament of Champions

Friday at the Cooling Insuring Arena, Glens Falls

Semifinals

Sacred Heart vs. PSAL-James Madison, 10:45 a.m.

Boys lacrosse

Tuesday’s games

Nonleague

Iroquois at Eden, ccd.

Grand Island 14, Lockport 4

GI: Thomas Cecere 6g-a; Dalton Nyitrai 4g

Today’s games

Class A

Frontier at Orchard Park, ccd.

Class B

Williamsville North at Sweet Home, 7 p.m.

Nonleague

Nia.-Wheatfield at City Honors, 5:15 p.m.

Lake Shore at St. Francis, 7 p.m.

Gowanda at Williamsville South, 7 p.m.

North Tonawanda at Lancaster, ccd.

Clarence at West Seneca West, ccd.

Girls lacrosse

Today’s games

Class B

N. Tonawanda at Sweet Home, 4:30 p.m.

