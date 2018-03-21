High School Extra: Bowman Showcase games on tap

Six teams of high school, prep and junior hockey standouts from the Buffalo and Rochester areas will participate today in the 14th Scotty Bowman Showcase at KeyBank Center.

The first game at 5 p.m. will have junior class players from Buffalo area high schools meeting their counterparts from the Rochester area with the Tim Horton Memorial Cup at stake.

Richard Crozier of St. Joe's, John McFall of Hamburg and Kevin Rozo of West Seneca West will coach the Buffalo team.

The second game at 7 p.m. for the Scotty Bowman Cup will have seniors from Buffalo facing seniors from Rochester. Mark Dantonio (St. Mary's), David Gerspach (Sweet Home) and Don Pray (Grand Island) are the Buffalo team coaches.

The third game at 9 p.m. will have teams of junior hockey and prep athletes competing for the Rick Martin Memorial Cup.

Sabres alumnus Cody McCormick will coach Team Hasek against Team Perreault, coached by former Sabre Pat Kaleta. Junior Sabres players are listed on both sides. Four players from Nichols, including goalie Robbie Nuchereno, are on the Team Hasek roster. Prep school playears from Millbrook School, Avon Old Farms (Conn.) and Gilmour Academy (Ohio) are on the Team Perreault roster.

Tickets for the games are $5.

Signing day at St. Francis

St. Francis High held a college commitments day/signing ceremony Wednesday at school for the following athletes:

Roco Arnold - Rugby, St. Bonaventure; Jadd Dolegala - Football, Central Connecticut; Michael Donner - Golf, Canisius College; Ben Heilig - Baseball, Hilbert; Justin Kirst - Baseball, Wentworth Institute; Andrew Michalski - Baseball, Cortland; Connor Miller - Football, St. John Fisher; Timothy Nichols - Soccer, SUNY Maritime; Cole O'Connor - Baseball, Niagara; Bo Sireika - Basketball, Oswego; Ty Syta - Baseball, Le Moyne, and Josh Barker - Soccer, University of Charleston (w.Va.).