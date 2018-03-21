HARGROVE, Lucy Bell (Royster)

Of Buffalo, entered into rest March 18, 2018, at age 90, beloved wife of the late Samuel M. Hargrove, Sr.; devoted mother of Shirley Green, Nancy (Milton) Lamb and the late Samuel (Ellen) Hargrove, Jr. and the late Mary (late Lee) Fleming; treasured mother figure of the late Alvis (Addie) Hargrove cherished grandmother of ten grandchildren and many great-grandchildren; adored Godmother of Penelope (late Nathaniel) Coleman; dear sister of Edgar (late Vivian) Royster; also survived by a host of loving relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Friday from 3-6 PM and may visit Trinity Baptist Church, 2930 Bailey Ave., Buffalo on Saturday from 10-11 AM. Funeral service will immediately follow. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com