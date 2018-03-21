GUROWICZ, Marian (Condon)

Of Lancaster, NY, March 17, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Joseph; loving mother of William, Nicky (Adam Nicpon), and Jen (Nick Smith); daughter of Ann and the late William Condon; sister of Maureen (Nick) Ramondini and Bill Condon. Family will receive relatives and friends at the WENDEL & LOECHER, INC. FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster on Saturday from 10 AM-12 noon with services to follow. Please share your condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com