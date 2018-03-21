Go see a Romero zombie movie, help the City Mission

How much do we love zombies? Enough to force the “Thursday Night Terrors” film series to add a second screening of George A. Romero’s “Day of the Dead.”

The 1985 film, the third in Romero’s zombie franchise, will now be shown at 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. March 22 in Dipson Amherst Theatre (3500 Main St.). A bonus for zombie fans: Greg Nicotero, the makeup guru and frequent director of "The Walking Dead" appears in the film as Private Johnson and also assists the legendary Tom Savini with the make-up effects.

Be a good soul and bring an item for the Buffalo City Mission and receive a free zombie makeover courtesy of DMon Productions. Donations can include gently used clothing for all ages and food (including canned goods, coffee, tea, peanut butter). Zombie makeovers start at 6 p.m.

Admission is $7.