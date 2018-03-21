Frontier schools looking to add staff next year

Frontier Central School District hopes to add more than 15 staff positions costing more than $1 million and increase BOCES services by nearly $1 million in next year's budget.

"For the third year in a row, we're talking about restoring positions, instead of cutting positions," said Carolyn Robertson, assistant superintendent for business.

Robertson told the School Board Tuesday the increases will be paid for by reducing the amount of money budgeted for utilities, fuel, benefits, wages and special education tuition.

"In the last three years of our budget, we have planned for quite a bit of contingency or conservative estimation in our budget lines," she said.

Reserves have increased, and the spending estimates for some lines will be lowered in next year's budget, although a surplus still is expected, she said.

"We've made a great effort to build up those reserves to a healthier level. We're not there yet," she said.

Robertson outlined the positions that would be added. They include: two high school teachers, two social workers, three special education teachers, one teaching assistant, two part-time teacher aides, a part-time transition specialist for Career Development and Occupational Services, a full-time nurse, part-time laborers and clerk typists who could float to fill in for absences.

Hall monitor and clerical staff at the high school will be increased and one teaching position would be eliminated at Pinehurst Elementary due to an expected enrollment drop. Board member Martin Lalka said the hall monitor position should be increased from a half position to a full-time position, particularly "in today's world."

The increase of two social workers would allow each school in the district to have a social worker, and the two part-time aides would be added at Blasdell Elementary to help with students for whom English is a new language, Robertson said.

The budget also calls for four contingent teaching positions that could be filled based on enrollment that might increase after the budget is adopted.

The district also wants to increase BOCES services by $970,456 next year, with about two-thirds of the cost being reimbursed the following year.

The board plans to adopt the budget at its April 17 meeting.