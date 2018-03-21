Fix problems 'instead of making speeches,' state tells Niagara Falls Water Board

Despite what its consulting engineer said, the Niagara Falls Water Board needs to make sure discharges from its sewer plant do not discolor the Niagara River, as they did last summer, a spokesman for the state Department of Environmental Conservation said Tuesday.

DEC spokesman Sean C. Mahar responded to a speech by John Goeddertz, a Water Board consulting engineer, who said the current plant cannot produce clear discharges.

The DEC has ordered the board to report by early 2019 on how to accomplish that.

"Consultants of the NFWB should get back to work and focus on meeting New York’s strict water quality standards instead of making speeches," Mahar said. "Gov. Cuomo has proposed $20 million in funding to take the initial steps toward improving the plant, in addition to directing DEC to issue crystal-clear violations if these requirements are not met."