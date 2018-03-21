Final results for Capt. Bob’s Outdoor Derby

The Capt. Bob’s Outdoor fishing derby finally ended on March 15 and these are the results as reported by Steve “Hawk” Hawkins at the Clarence store.

In the Pike Division, Matt Bedient of Lockport led the way with a 41.5-inch pike through the ice, followed closely by Mike Wojtkowiak of Forestville with a 39.25-inch fish.

Walleye Division fishermen were smoked by Bob Rustowicz of Cheektowaga with his 33-inch Lake Erie fish (14.67 pounds). Second place was a 31-inch Chaumont Bay ‘eye measured up by Dave Fisher of Cheektowaga.

Perch Division winners were paced by Barry Ball of Alden with a 15.5-inch fish (2.14 pounds) from Lake Erie. Jim Stoll of Eden took second with a 14.5-inch perch from Lake Simcoe.

In the Bluegill/Sunfish Division, Jack Mings of Amherst was top dog with a 10.5-inch fish. Mike Rinallo of Amherst was a half-inch behind.

Crappie Division anglers saw Bedient of Lockport leading the way with a 14.25-pound fish, followed by Rinallo at 13.25 inches. Yes, anglers could have multiple fish on the leaderboard.

Steelhead Division leaders were Peter Goretti of Buffalo with a 31.5-inch lower Niagara River fish, followed by Mike Pustulka of Yorkshire with a 30.25-inch Johnson Creek fish off Lake Ontario.

Lake trout Division saw two fish come to the measuring board. Matt McCarthy of West Seneca and Mings of Amherst. Both were caught in the lower Niagara River and both measured 30 inches.

There were no Rudd Division entries. For a complete breakdown of the leaderboard check out www.captainbobsoutdoors.com.