Fate of Buffalo singer who had 'American Idol' tryout to be revealed Sunday

With "American Idol" airing its final audition episode on Sunday, the fate of local contestant Erika Hill will be known.

It was been reported on social media that Hill would be on the singing competition program on March 11, when the reboot of the Fox series began running on ABC.

She didn't make the premiere or the next three audition episodes over the first two weeks and there is a good chance she won't be on Sunday's final audition program, either.

But that doesn't mean she won't eventually be on the program.

A publicist for the ABC program explained that so many singers try out that not all of them who are sent to Hollywood with a golden ticket make the audition shows.

If Hill got a golden ticket – and Star 102.5's Rob Lucas has said she is going to Hollywood -- she can announce it after Sunday's episode airs.

ABC provided some information about Hill, which suggests Lucas is right about Hill making it.

She is a graduate of Immaculata Academy and Canisius College and lives in South Buffalo. She auditioned in New York City.

Email: apergament@buffnews.com