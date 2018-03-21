Ex-Bills center Eric Wood sells Hamburg home to team linebackers coach

With his playing days over because of a damaged disc in his neck, injured Buffalo Bills center Eric Wood is now ending another tie to Western New York.

He sold his Hamburg home – to the team's linebackers coach.

Wood and his wife, Leslie, sold their four-bedroom house on Mosey Lane to Robert T. and Lacey M. Babich for $330,000. The 2,555-square-foot house with 2.5 bathrooms sits on a little more than one-third of an acre.

Neither Wood nor Babich could be reached for comment.

Wood, a first-round pick from 2009, had played in 120 games as a Buffalo Bill, but disclosed in January that a postseason physical exam and MRI had revealed the disc injury that was dangerously close to his spinal cord, ending his career.

Babich joined the team last year after previous stints as the San Diego Chargers' linebackers coach for a year and three seasons as defensive coordinator for the Jacksonville Jaguars. The 14-year NFL coaching veteran also worked earlier in his career for the Chicago Bears and the St. Louis Rams.

Before joining the NFL, the Pennsylvania native was head football coach at North Dakota State University from 1997 to 2002. Previously, he was part of the coaching teams at University of Pittsburgh, East Carolina University, Bowling Green State University, University of Wisconsin and University of Tulsa, where he started playing college football as a linebacker in the early 1980s.