EUKEN, Michael O.

EUKEN - Michael O. March 17, 2018, of Cheektowaga, NY; beloved husband of Margaret (Mosch) Euken; dear father of Eleanor (Richard) Zajac, Michael (Nicole) Euken; dearest grandfather of Killian, Piper Zajac, Nora Euken; brother of Alice J. Stiles, late Mark Euken, John, Latisha and Edward Snyder, Virginia Fodge; survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a family gathering at BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3025 William St., near Union Rd., Cheektowaga, Thursday from 3-7 PM.