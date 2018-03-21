Curbell Plastics acquires business line from St. Louis company

Curbell Plastics in Orchard Park has acquired the orthotic and prosthetic business of Guard Industries in St. Louis, Mo.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Guard makes and distributes shoe care, foot care, orthotic, prosthetic and pedorthic products and leather. Its shoe repair business was not included in the sale.

Curbell Plastics will fulfill those orders through locations in Chicago and Texas, and will not maintain a presence in St. Louis, said Gerry Helbig, the company's president.