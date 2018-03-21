COBERNUS, John M., Jr. "Johnny"

Age 24, of the Town of Wheatfield, March 19, 2018. Son of John M. and Janet (nee Eberle) Cobernus; brother of Dylan and Julia Cobernus and grandson of the late Carl and Betty Cobernus and the late Michael and Nola Eberle. Also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. Johnny was a 2011 graduate of Niagara Wheatfield High School and was a die-hard Buffalo Bills fan. Calling hours will be held on Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 25 William St. (between Morgan and Broad Sts.) in Tonawanda. Funeral Services will be conducted at 11 AM Friday in Salem United Church of Christ, 114 Morgan St. in Tonawanda. Everyone welcome. The Rev. Jeremy Lopez will officiate. Please assemble at the church.