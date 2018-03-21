CANNON, Patricia L. (Crampton)

Of Buffalo, NY, March 17, 2018. Loving wife of the late Burdette Cannon, Jr.; cherished mother of Bruce, William (Miriam), Wade (Cynthia), Debra and Keith Sprague; loving grandma and great-grandma to many; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Thursday, March 22 from 4-8PM at LOOMIS, OFFERS & LOOMIS, INC. MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 1820 Seneca St., Buffalo, NY 14210, where a Funeral will be held on Friday, March 23 at 11AM. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials to one's charity of choice.