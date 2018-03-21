Canadian high to keep Buffalo chilly, but safe from nor'easter

High pressure over northern Canada will keep things on the chilly side in the Buffalo Niagara region for the first full day of spring.

Be thankful.

It also will keep the fourth nor'easter of the month at bay to the south and east, National Weather Service forecasters said.

Forecasters expect the storm system could dump more than a foot of snow across the Appalachians, Poconos and the Berkshires. A swath of snowfall is forecast from eastern Tennessee to southern Maine by late Wednesday.

Winter storm warnings were in place in Washington D.C., Philadelphia and New York City early today.

In Buffalo?

Just some mid-level and high clouds, a brisk northerly breeze and temperatures in the low 30s, forecasters said.

"The winter storm will shift off the mid-Atlantic coast on Wednesday while high pressure to our north continues to keep dry weather for Western New York," the weather service said.

It added: "Any lake-effect clouds in the morning over the Niagara Frontier should break up with daytime heating."

Winds will keep it feeling like it's in the high teens to low 20s on Wednesday, the weather service said.

Mostly cloudy conditions with temperatures in the mid-20s are forecast overnight with a continuation of northerly winds.

Thursday and Friday are forecast to bring more sunshine back to the Buffalo Niagara region.

The weather service calls for highs both days that are still below-normal for this time of year — in the mid- to upper 30s on Thursday and middle 30s on Friday.

Buffalo's average high temperature this time of year is 44 degrees.