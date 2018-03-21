Buffum, Connolly named vice presidents at The Buffalo News

The Buffalo News has promoted two top newsroom and advertising officials to new positions as vice president.

Shawn Buffum, The News' advertising director since 2015, has been named vice president of marketing and digital advertising. He will oversee a wide range of services, from creative services and circulation customer service, to promotions and marketing technology.

Brian Connolly, The News' managing editor since 2011, has been named vice president of innovation and business development. He also will be publisher of The News' Community Papers, which include the Hamburg Sun and the Tonawanda Sun.

The promotions "put more muscle behind our company initiatives for the future," said Warren T. Colville, The News' publisher and president.

Buffum began his newspaper advertising career in 1999 at the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle and came to The News in 2001. He was named retail advertising director at the Plain Dealer in Cleveland in 2008 before returning to The News in 2013. He has a master's degree in business administration from Canisius College.

Connolly started at The News as a copy desk intern in 2003 and since then has served as Gusto editor, digital editor and assistant managing editor. He completed the MBA program at the University at Buffalo in 2016.