Buffalo Police: Man injured in shooting near Norway Park, Dodge Street

A man was seriously wounded in an apparent shooting Wednesday west of Martin Luther King Jr. Park, according to Buffalo Police.

Buffalo Police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge said the shooting happened at about 4:50 p.m. in the vicinity of Norway Park and Dodge Street.

The unidentified man was driven to Erie County Medical Center in a passenger vehicle after being struck by gunfire, DeGeorge said.

The injuries the man suffered appeared to be serious, according to DeGeorge.