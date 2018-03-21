Share this article

print logo
Brunce Hornsby & the Noisemakers have been added to the Artpark schedule. (Getty Images)

Bruce Hornsby to perform at Artpark

| Published

Another day, another new show joins Artpark's ever-growing summer schedule. This time it's Bruce Hornsby & the Noisemakers added to the venue's Tuesdays in the Park series at 5 p.m. June 19 in Artpark Outdoor Amphitheater (450 S. 4th St., Lewiston).

The veteran songwriter will be performing with his backing band the Noisemakers, a more experimental outfit than his breezy early days with the Range. The group's most recent release was 2015's "Rehab Reunion."

Opening for Hornsby at Artpark will be roots trio the Wood Brothers.

Advance tickets are $12-$27 and will go on sale at 10 a.m. Mach. 23 through the venue's ticket office, Artpark.net, Tickets.com or charge by phone 888-223-6000.

Story topics: / /

There are no comments - be the first to comment