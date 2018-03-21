Bruce Hornsby to perform at Artpark

Another day, another new show joins Artpark's ever-growing summer schedule. This time it's Bruce Hornsby & the Noisemakers added to the venue's Tuesdays in the Park series at 5 p.m. June 19 in Artpark Outdoor Amphitheater (450 S. 4th St., Lewiston).

The veteran songwriter will be performing with his backing band the Noisemakers, a more experimental outfit than his breezy early days with the Range. The group's most recent release was 2015's "Rehab Reunion."

Opening for Hornsby at Artpark will be roots trio the Wood Brothers.

Advance tickets are $12-$27 and will go on sale at 10 a.m. Mach. 23 through the venue's ticket office, Artpark.net, Tickets.com or charge by phone 888-223-6000.