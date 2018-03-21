Bridge replacement over Colvin on the 290 will affect traffic for two years

Get used to hearing the words "Colvin" and "traffic jam" in the same sentence.

Starting next month, traffic will be disrupted over the next two years at the Colvin Boulevard on-ramp of the I-290 in the Town of Tonawanda corridor by a project to replace two bridges.

Acting DOT Commissioner Paul A. Karasa announced that the $6.7 million project will replace two precast concrete bridges, which are both more than 50 years old, with new steel bridges. A temporary bridge will be built to accommodate traffic. The multi-use Rails to Trails path under the Interstate 290 bridge will remain at its current location with slight variations to ensure safety.

The eastbound bridge will be closed and traffic will be reduced in each direction on the I-290 for the 2018 construction season and will again be reduced to two lanes in each direction in 2019 as the westbound bridge is replaced.

The on-ramp from Colvin Boulevard to the I-290 westbound will be closed during construction seasons in both 2018 and 2019. Ramp traffic will be detoured along Colvin, also known as Route 425, to Brighton Road and to the Delaware Avenue on-ramp.

The NYSDOT will hold an open house to discuss the bridge replacement project and traffic impacts from 4 to 7 p.m. today in the Brighton Fire Hall, 50 Jamaica Road.