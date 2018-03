BORIS, Eugene A., Jr.

BORIS - Eugene A., Jr. March 18, 2018, of Cheektowaga, NY; beloved husband of Judith (Lasker) Boris; survived by a loving family of five children and six grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral service from the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3025 William St., near Union Rd., Cheektowaga, Friday at 11 AM. Family present Thursday 4-8 PM.