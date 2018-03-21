Body recovered from Lower Niagara River investigated

The body of an unidentified white male was recovered Wednesday from the Lower Niagara River near Youngstown, according to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office.

The body was reported by a resident about 1:13 p.m. and found floating along the coastline of a residential area near 135 Main St., the Sheriff's Office said. The body was recovered from the river by the U.S. Coast Guard and secured by Niagara County Coroner James Carroll, the Sheriff's Office said.

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigative Bureau is continuing an investigation, the Sheriff's Office said.