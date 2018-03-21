[BN] Blitz newsletter: Bills WR Zay Jones arrested after altercation with brother

Bills wide receiver Zay Jones was arrested in Los Angeles on Monday for felony vandalism. But that doesn’t begin to tell the story.

In a wild video obtained by TMZ, Jones is naked while he fights with his brother Cayleb, who plays for the Vikings. TMZ cited witnesses who said Cayleb had to prevent Zay from jumping out of a 30th-story window of the apartment building they were in.

Jones was arrested because he reportedly caused significant damage by breaking windows. There is an extensive amount of blood on the walls in the video. The Bills’ only comment Tuesday was that they were aware of the incident.

What does this mean for Jones? We still don’t have all the facts, but right now he appears to have issues bigger than football. The first concern is for Jones’ mental health. And if the incident was drug-related, he could face a suspension from the NFL. Wide receiver was already an area of need for the Bills, but maybe this increases the need a notch or two.

Bills re-sign Humber: Linebacker Ramon Humber is back with the Bills on a one-year deal. The veteran should provide quality depth and can start if needed. He played 51 percent of defensive snaps last season.

Bills host linebacker Karlos Dansby on free agent visit: The Bills still have a gaping hole at middle linebacker; could Dansby be the answer? He's 36, but he did make 15 starts last season.

New Bills OT Marshall Newhouse looks like culture fit: The Bills' new right tackle said his familiarity with O-line coach Juan Castillo helped bring him to Buffalo.

New Bills center Russell Bodine not concerned about outside opinions: Bodine says he doesn't read much of what people write about him and hopes to compete for the starting center spot. "He certainly looks like a good player,” Bodine said of Ryan Groy, who is also in the mix to replace Eric Wood. “That being said, I’m coming in trying to play, too. We’ll have to figure out how that goes.”

Bill Polian to help form new spring pro football league: Well that's different. Hope Polian doesn't get discouraged by all those aging and unathletic players.

Former Bills safety James Ihedigbo announces retirement: Rex Ryan once said that Ihedigbo tried to play through a broken leg. Real football guy. Best of luck in retirement.

Daily Drive Podcast: Staying at the 12th pick in the draft?

...

Got feedback on this newsletter or our Bills coverage? Email Josh Barnett at jbarnett@buffnews.com. Find us on Facebook by clicking here and follow @BNBlitzNow on Twitter.

Want more BN Blitz? Sign up for a two-week free trial by clicking here.