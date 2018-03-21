Beer notes: Fair home brew contest, Beer Goddesses prom and more

Fair announces competition details

The Erie County Fair Homebrew Competition will once again welcome entries from April 2 to 6. The winning beer will be brewed on a professional scale by Flying Bison Brewing Company, and will be distributed by Try-It Distributing prior to the fair, as well as served at the Erie County Fair.

More info, including how to enter, can be found at ecfair.org.

Beer Goddesses host prom

The Buffalo Beer Goddesses will host the second annual Beer Prom on June 9 at the Event Center at Lakeward Spirits in the Barrel Factory (65 Vandalia St.). The event, a fundraiser for the Goddesses’ Cicerone Scholarship for Women, sold out last year. The Beer Prom will feature beer from a variety of local breweries, including the Barrel Factory resident Pressure Drop Brewing.

Tickets, which are on sale now, are $45 per person throughout April, then $55 per person beginning May 1. Couples can save $10 by buying a pair of tickets at once.

Admission includes two drink tickets, local beer samples, hors d’oeuvres, dinner, dancing, a post-prom goody bag and more. Prom attire requested, must be 21 and older to attend. Tickets are available here.

Thin Man embraces Quebec

Thin Man Brewery (492 Elmwood Ave.) will host friends from Brasserie Dunham, Microbrasserie Pit Caribou, Microbrasserie Auberge Sutton Brouërie, and Brasserie Dieu du Ciel! for a Québécoise tap takeover from March 23 to 25.

Among the beers is a collaboration with Brasserie Dunham called Tea with Miss McGill, a 7 percent ABV Belgian IPA (India pale ale) with Motueka, Styrian Bobek, Sovereign and Azacca hops, fermented with a blend of Saccharomyces and Brettanomyces yeasts.

Other beers from Dunham include Hemen eta Han (5.2 percent ABV blend of light barrel-aged saison, foudre-aged rye saison, and blackberry saison), Berliner Melon Weisse (3.9 percent ABV tart Berliner weisse dry hopped with Huëll Melon), Viti Vini Vici, cuvee Hupin/Marler (6.2 percent ABV saison aged on grape skins from local vineyards), and many more saisons, stouts and IPAs.

For a full list, visit Thin Man’s Facebook page.

At 11 a.m. March 24, Thin Man will present Péché Day 2018 at the brewery as one of only 50 bars in the world to tap several varieties of Dieu du Ciel!’s Péché Mortel imperial coffee stout (9.5 percent ABV). Other variations tapped will include Péché Mortel Bourbon 2017 & 2018, Péché Mortel Framboise, Péché Houblon and more. Call 923-4100.

Flying Bison tests your music knowledge

Flying Bison Brewing Company (840 Seneca St.) will host music trivia night from 6 to 8 p.m. March 23 to benefit Sister Johnice and the staff at Response to Love Center. Players will receive a free pint of Flying Bison beer while they test their knowledge of music from 1960s to present.

Prizes go to the top two teams, including beer, concert tickets and local music. To sign up, call Richard at 361-1145 or email baxes58@yahoo.com.

42 North debuts two beers

42 North Brewing Company (25 Pine St., East Aurora) will release two beers on March 24. The first is Treaty Saison, the brewery’s spring seasonal tart Belgian-style saison, brewed with a simple grain bill and limited spice additions for complex yeast character, and notes of lemongrass (5.9 percent ABV, draft only, growler/crowler fills welcomed).

The second beer is Sojourn, the latest release from the 42 Below Barrel House. The beer is a wild saison with Brettanomyces (wild yeast), aged in French Chardonnay barrels, blended with a 15-month-old sour blonde ale for an abundance of fruit flavors and a soft tartness (7.9 percent ABV, bottle and draft, no crowler/growler fills). Call 805-7500.