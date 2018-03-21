AUGUGLIARO, Joan M. (Gramlich)

AUGUGLIARO - Joan M. (nee Gramlich)

March 18, 2018. Wife of the late Arnold P. Augugliaro. Mother of Michael Augugliaro, Gail Garlock, Mark Augugliaro and the late Jo Anne Augugliaro. Grandmother of Nicholas Garlock and Stephen. Sister of Margaret (late Bernard) Vanderbles, Beverly (late Robert) Herkey and predeceased by 3 brothers and 3 sisters. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present at the John E. Roberts Funeral Home (Amherst Chapel), 280 Grover Cleveland Hwy., (at Bailey) on Saturday from 2-4 PM where a funeral service will follow at 4 PM. Share condolences at www.jerfh.com