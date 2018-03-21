ANELLO, Darryl J.

ANELLO - Darryl J. March 16, 2018, age 65; beloved husband of Denise (nee Schreckenberger) Anello; devoted father of Melissa (Joseph) Naccarato and Ashley (Rocky) Progano; loving grandfather of Avellina, Francesca, Elianna and Domenic; dearest son of MaryEllen (nee Kingman) and the late Henry Anello; cherished brother of Dale (Bonnie) Anello, Diane (Larry) Moyer and Denise (Jason) Simon; brother-in-law of Anne Marie (Jean-Bernard) Roeder, Thomas (Claudine) Schreckenberger, Mary Kathryn (Arthur) Hart, Charles Jr. (Kim) Schreckenberger, and the late Paul (Ann) Schreckenberger; also survived by many nieces, nephews, family and friends. The family will be present Friday from 4-8 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. 2600 Sheridan Dr. (at Parker Blvd.). Family and friends are invited Saturday to attend a Funeral Service celebrated from St. Bartholomew Anglican Church, 2368 Eggert Road, Tonawanda, at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Darryl's memory to Masonicare Home Health and Hospice, 535 Connecticut Ave., Norwalk, CT 06854. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com