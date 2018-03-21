Want to know Bills secrets from The Drought? They were on eBay

What is the value of a 12-year-old Buffalo Bills defensive playbook from the heart of The Drought?

Apparently it's $710, according to the latest market value on eBay.

That's how much a Bills defensive playbook from the 2006 season sold for Monday on the internet auction site.

The thick playbook, according to photos, once belonged to former Bills defensive backs coach George Catavolos. He served under former Bills head coach Dick Jauron from 2006 through 2009 and then was retained by Chan Gailey and served another two years overseeing the Bills' defensive secondary.

Other items that were sold in the past day or are due to be sold in the coming days, included: a binder of Bills college scouting reports in advance of the 2007 NFL Draft, an Indianapolis Colts playbook from 1999, a 2004 Detroit Lions defensive playbook (Catavolos also worked for the Lions that year), a binder of 2004 Detroit defensive secondary notes and a 2013 Bills defensive workbook that appeared to be from a preseason game against Washington.

It's rare to see actual NFL playbooks on the eBay market. Given the age of the books and the fact they are from "defunct" coaching staffs, so to speak, there's no strategic secrets being exposed that another NFL team realistically could use against the staff of current Bills coach Sean McDermott or the Lions' or Colts' staffs.

However, the books offer a look at authentic NFL playbooks.

Catavolos is retired and lives in the Indianapolis area. He was not the one selling the playbook.

"They were from a garage sale two years ago in North Tonawanda," said Patrick Dunning, seller of the playbooks, in a message to The News. "The person was selling two boxes of sports stuff, nothing really cool, except for these playbooks, which I have never seen before. They were going to be kept for a long time, but due to financial reasons" are being sold.

"They were mostly Bills from back then, Colts and Lions," Dunning wrote. "I don't know how Bills got mixed in with other teams, but like I said, these were all in two boxes. They are all sold/have bids on them. In terms of history, where they came from before that sale two years ago, etc., I don't know anything about that."

The scouting binder includes an introductory note from late Bills scouting chief Tom Modrak. One of the pages displayed on eBay is a scouting report on Pittsburgh cornerback Darrelle Revis.

The Bills' scout loved him. "Excellent NFL corner. Sturdy. Big Upside," the report reads.

Too bad the Bills didn't draft him. They took Marshawn Lynch, 12th overall, instead. Lynch has had a great career but played only a little over three seasons in Buffalo before being traded to Seattle. Revis, picked 14th overall by the Jets, made five Pro Bowls and three first-team All-Pros in six years for New York before moving in free agency.