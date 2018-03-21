2 Buffalo men plead guilty on drugs, weapons charges

Two Buffalo men pleaded guilty Wednesday to the highest possible charges in a felony drug and weapons possession case, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Andre Davis, 26, pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon before Erie County Court Judge James Bargnesi, the District Attorney's Office said.

David Douglas, 19, pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, the District Attorney's Office said.

Both men were arrested July 30 after Buffalo Police narcotics officers searched a house on West Avenue and recovered 114 bags of heroin and fentanyl packaged for sale, the District Attorney's Office said. Officers seized two loaded semiautomatic pistols, the District Attorney's Office said.

Davis faces a maximum of 24 years in prison when he is sentenced Thursday, the District Attorney's Office said. Douglas faces a maximum of 15 years in prison, the District Attorney's Office said.