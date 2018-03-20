ZAMMIT, Carol (Kraus)

ZAMMIT - Carol (nee Kraus)

Age 83, March 17, 2018, of Cincinnati, OH, formerly of Buffalo, NY; wife of the late Joseph Zammit; mother of Karen Van Wagenen and Lynda Zammit of Cincinnati, OH; grandmother of Adrien Van Wagenen and Justin Van Wagenen; daughter of the late Clarence and Alma (Hoffman) Kraus; sister of the late William, Richard, Albert and Donald Kraus, Elaine Considine, Jean Morgan, Ruth Buettner, Mary Lou Kowalezyk and Margaret Cunningham; also survived by nieces and nephews. Carol retired from Brownsboro Pediatrics in Louisville, KY with over 20 years of service. A Mass to celebrate Carol's life will be held in Louisville, KY, at 11 AM Saturday, March 24, at the Cathedral of the Assumption, 433 S. Fifth St. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association.